Pinon man found guilty in the 2019 murder of Jamie Yazzie

A jury has found a Pinon, Arizona man guilty of first-degree murder of his girlfriend in the summer of 2019.

The remains of Jamie Yazzie were found on the Hopi Reservation two years later and prosecutors alleged Tre James shot and killed her.

During the investigation, evidence was uncovered of James having assaulted three other women, and he was also found guilty of several domestic violence charges.

The Phoenix trial lasted seven days and the jury returned verdicts Wednesday.

James was arrested in 2022 and later indicted by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Arizona says he faces a mandatory life sentence at a hearing in January.