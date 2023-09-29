© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Friday (9/29) KNAU in the White Mountains, KNAA 90.7, will reduce power temporarily. This is to protect tower workers as they work on an adjacent cellular antenna. Reception may be poor to non-existent in some areas including service over the repeater on 105.3. Online streaming service will not be affected. With afternoon winds forecast, the crew will likely get an early start and may not require a great deal of time for their work.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Crews halt firing operations on two wildfires in advance of high winds

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest say they are halting firing operations on two lightning-caused wildfires in advance of forecasted high winds.

Both the Cecil and Still fires have been staffed with additional firefighters who will work this weekend through windy conditions to hold and secure existing fire lines.

The Cecil Fire has been putting out significant smoke this week as it burns southwest of Flagstaff. Officials say it’s being managed for ecological benefits and no structures are currently at risk.

Crews working the Still Fire, northeast of the Highway 87 and Lake Mary Road junction, will pivot today from firing operations to holding and securing fire lines. No structures are currently at risk. However, smoke will likely impact communities in the Blue Ridge area, Highway 87 and Little Springs.

