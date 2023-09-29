'Unsafe conditions' trigger closure near Cecil Fire ahead of windier conditions

Coconino National Forest officials have closed an area southwest of Flagstaff because of what they say are unsafe conditions created by a lightning-caused wildfire.

The nearly 2,200-acre Cecil Fire began 10 days ago and crews conducted burnout operations this week, creating heavy smoke in Flagstaff, Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon.

According to officials, forecasted winds in the coming days could make fire behavior less predictable as they work to keep the flames in a planned footprint west of Forest Highlands.

They could resume the burnouts next week depending on weather conditions.

Fire managers halted firing operations on the Cecil Fire as well as another lightning-caused wildfire near Blue Ridge Friday in anticipation of windier conditions.