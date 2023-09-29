© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Friday (9/29) KNAU in the White Mountains, KNAA 90.7, will reduce power temporarily. This is to protect tower workers as they work on an adjacent cellular antenna. Reception may be poor to non-existent in some areas including service over the repeater on 105.3. Online streaming service will not be affected. With afternoon winds forecast, the crew will likely get an early start and may not require a great deal of time for their work.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

'Unsafe conditions' trigger closure near Cecil Fire ahead of windier conditions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST
The lightning-caused Cecil Fire southwest burning
Tiffany Teague
Smoke from the lightning-caused Cecil Fire southwest of Flagstaff in late September 2023.

Coconino National Forest officials have closed an area southwest of Flagstaff because of what they say are unsafe conditions created by a lightning-caused wildfire.

The nearly 2,200-acre Cecil Fire began 10 days ago and crews conducted burnout operations this week, creating heavy smoke in Flagstaff, Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon.

According to officials, forecasted winds in the coming days could make fire behavior less predictable as they work to keep the flames in a planned footprint west of Forest Highlands.

They could resume the burnouts next week depending on weather conditions.

Fire managers halted firing operations on the Cecil Fire as well as another lightning-caused wildfire near Blue Ridge Friday in anticipation of windier conditions.

