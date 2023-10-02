Flagstaff police seeking man suspected in killing

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a suspected murder in Flagstaff Sunday.

Flagstaff police found the body of Jason Maloney in a truck near Sixth Avenue and Fourth Street shortly after 3 a.m.

Homicide detectives are looking for Darren Ayzie in connection to the killing. They warn he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Coconino Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.