Burning operations continue near Blue Ridge while crews try to suppress wildfire near Flagstaff

Coconino National Forest crews plan to continue firing operations on a lightning-caused wildfire this week while they work to fully suppress another blaze.

Managers resumed firing operations on a lightning-caused wildfire near Blue Ridge.

Officials say wind and weather conditions are ideal for continued work on the Still Fire, which is burning within a nearly 1,500-acre perimeter.

They paused work last week ahead of heavy winds. Crews plan to treat a few hundred acres today and hope to conduct prescribed burns on as much of the area as possible throughout the.

Managers are attempting to remove fuels and decrease the danger of wildfire.

Smoke will be visible in the Blue Ridge communities, along Highway 87 and around the southern portion of Lake Mary Road and Little Springs.

A closure order remains in effect in the area.

Meanwhile, Crews on a lightning-caused wildfire southwest of Flagstaff have ceased conducting prescribed burns and will now attempt to contain the blaze as soon as possible.

Coconino National Forest managers last week had conducted firing operations on the 2,180-acre Cecil Fire but suspended the work ahead of heavy winds.

Officials report no containment of the blaze burning west of Highway 89A above the rim of Oak Creek Canyon.

Officials called the treatments a success and say it’ll help restore healthy conditions to the landscape.

A closure order remains in effect near the fire.