Monsoon season rainfall below average for much of Northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST
The first monsoon storm of the year moves in over the San Francisco Peaks on Mon, July 17, 2023 as seen from the tarmac at Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
The first monsoon storm of the year moves in over the San Francisco Peaks on Mon, July 17, 2023 as seen from the tarmac at Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff.

Rainfall totals in this year’s monsoon season were below normal across Northern Arizona.

The National Weather Service says only six of 25 stations throughout the region reported above-average rainfall during the monsoon season, which runs from June 15 through September 30.

Payson had its third driest monsoon season with only 3.15 inches of rain – that’s less than half of what it usually receives.

Rainfall totals were below average for much of Northern Arizona during the 2023 monsoon season.
NWS Flagstaff
Rainfall totals were below average for much of Northern Arizona during the 2023 monsoon season.

The Flagstaff Airport typically sees a little more than 7.5 inches of rain, but the station only reported 4.2 inches.

The Prescott Airport reported its 11th driest monsoon season with 3.2 inches of rain this summer.

Some areas did see above-average rainfall, though. The Bright Angel Ranger Station at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon received the most with 1.7 inches above normal.

