Monsoon season rainfall below average for much of Northern Arizona

Rainfall totals in this year’s monsoon season were below normal across Northern Arizona.

The National Weather Service says only six of 25 stations throughout the region reported above-average rainfall during the monsoon season, which runs from June 15 through September 30.

Payson had its third driest monsoon season with only 3.15 inches of rain – that’s less than half of what it usually receives.

NWS Flagstaff Rainfall totals were below average for much of Northern Arizona during the 2023 monsoon season.

The Flagstaff Airport typically sees a little more than 7.5 inches of rain, but the station only reported 4.2 inches.

The Prescott Airport reported its 11th driest monsoon season with 3.2 inches of rain this summer.

Some areas did see above-average rainfall, though. The Bright Angel Ranger Station at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon received the most with 1.7 inches above normal.