Federal wildlife managers expand territory for black-footed ferret recovery

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST
The black footed ferret is one of the most endangered mammals in North America.
NPS
Federal wildlife managers have expanded possible areas for the reintroduction of endangered black-footed ferrets in Arizona.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says much of the southeastern and northern portions of the state, including tribal lands, will open to experimental populations of the animals.

The new rule also makes it easier for volunteer landowners and managers to host ferrets on their property, which officials say allows owners to manage their property without concern that they’re breaking to the by accidentally harming a ferret.

Black-footed ferrets are one of the most endangered mammals in North America. Fish and Wildlife says the biggest threat to the animals is plague.

