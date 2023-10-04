Lake Havasu senator battles state regulators over electric bingo

A Lake Havasu senator is defending the use of gaming devices at various veterans' organizations as state agencies move to shut them down.

Officials from the departments of, gaming, liquor licensing and revenue say that “bonanza bingo” machines aren’t really playing bingo the way it’s permitted under state law.

Instead, they allege they act as a sort of slot machine, which is only legal in tribal casinos in Arizona.

But State Sen. Sonny Borrelli says the devices are legal under a 2017 law he crafted. The Republican contends the legislation was designed to make it easier for those who are disabled to gamble and state statute doesn’t exclude others from playing.

In a statement, Borrelli called on the state to stop "threatening" the veterans’ groups that use these games to raise money. He wrote that the agencies threatened to criminally prosecute and revoke the liquor licenses of groups like the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion over the use of the technology.

He also questioned whether it was motivated by a desire to protect tribal gaming interests from competition.

"I have a hunch this tyrannic harassment from these state agencies is due to the influence of the tribal gaming industry, who wants monopoly over all gaming," Borrelli said. "I'm fearful that these departments are sacrificing Arizona's veterans in order to appease these interests. It's not lawful or ethical, and I plan to get to the bottom of this issue for our veterans and nonprofits that do so much good for our state."