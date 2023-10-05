Crews approach 70% containment of Cecil Fire southwest of Flagstaff

A lightning-caused wildfire burning southwest of Flagstaff since last month is nearly 70% contained.

Fire managers say crews have begun suppression repair work the Cecil Fire burning on the Coconino National Forest and Arizona State Trust lands. Firefighters will work to minimize erosion and repair areas damaged during suppression efforts on the nearly 2,200-acre fire as activity remains low.

On Tuesday, managers put a full-suppression strategy in place after conducting burnout operations last week that created heavy smoke in the Flagstaff, Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon areas. A public closure order remains in place for the area west of Highway 89A.

The Type 3 Incident Management Team that’s been managing the Cecil Fire since late September will hand it back to the Coconino National Forest this evening.

Meanwhile, firing operations on a separate lightning-caused wildfire near Blue Ridge continue to create heavy smoke.

Officials say smoke from the Still Fire is expected to drift toward the southeast to southwest of the fire today, possibly affecting the Pine, Strawberry, Camp Verde and Payson areas. Significant smoke impacts are expected in Blue Ridge, Little Springs and along Highway 87. The smoke could create hazardous driving conditions and area roads may be closed intermittently.

The Still Fire has so far burned more than 2,300 acres. No structures are currently threatened.