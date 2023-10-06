© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Hobbs urges Arizona Supreme Court to keep abortion legal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Hobbs' office released its budget proposal, including her plan to seek a repeal of a massive expansion of Arizona's school voucher program.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023.

Gov. Katie Hobbs has asked the state Supreme Court to keep abortion legal as they prepare to consider a case that would reactive a 19th-century ban.

The Democrat filed an amicus brief Wednesday as part of an ongoing case where the court will consider whether Arizona should enforce an 1860s law that would outlaw almost all abortions.

Abortion is currently legal for up to 15 weeks of gestation.

Hobbs wrote to the conservative-majority court that she thinks a near-total ban would put Arizonans’ health, safety and well-being at risk.

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for Dec. 12.

The brief does note that – regardless of the court’s decision – voters may have the chance to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution if the issue makes it onto the 2024 ballot.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsarizona governor katie hobbsarizona abortionArizona Supreme Court
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF