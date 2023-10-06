Hobbs urges Arizona Supreme Court to keep abortion legal

Gov. Katie Hobbs has asked the state Supreme Court to keep abortion legal as they prepare to consider a case that would reactive a 19th-century ban.

The Democrat filed an amicus brief Wednesday as part of an ongoing case where the court will consider whether Arizona should enforce an 1860s law that would outlaw almost all abortions.

Abortion is currently legal for up to 15 weeks of gestation.

Hobbs wrote to the conservative-majority court that she thinks a near-total ban would put Arizonans’ health, safety and well-being at risk.

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for Dec. 12.

The brief does note that – regardless of the court’s decision – voters may have the chance to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution if the issue makes it onto the 2024 ballot.