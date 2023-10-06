© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

PoetrySnaps! Mike Collins: The Last Ride

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Steven Law ,
Gillian Ferris
Published October 6, 2023 at 3:17 AM MST
Courtesy Mike Collins

In the latest installment of KNAU's series PoetrySnaps! we meet Page-based poet Mike Collins. He was born and raised in Arizona and works as a kayak guide on Lake Powell. Collins has the unique ability to store dozens of poems in his head, which he can recite at will whenever the situation is right.Often, that’s in the great outdoors with his kayaking clients. Collins’ friends describe him as a walking talking book of poetry. Today, he shares with us his poem, The Last Ride.

Mike Collins:

The Last Ride

Old wooden rowboat
Scarred with splintered planks
How long have you watched the water
From the grass above the bank

You seem content with the legend you tell
Lying weathered in the grass
Of how you once ran the rapids
Raging through Dead Man’s Pass

But wouldn’t you, like me
An old captain with knotted hands
Choose one more run down the river
Compared to a long, dry death upon the land

Ah, to cut again through the water
Trailing behind us our final wake
Our blood surging like the current
Where countless others have sank

We crest the towering rapids
Shouting our mighty Ho!
And crash the other side
For a taste of the bitter foam

We pluck from the brambled shoreline
A rare and succulent fruit
A bounty of forgotten memories
Plundered in our youth

We’d carry no misconceptions
For neither of us are fools
And our bones would find the cold, dark, rocky bottom
A proper tomb

About the poet:

About the host:

Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

PoetrySnaps! airs the first and third Friday of each month.

 

 

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newspoetryLake PowellboatingPage Arizona
Steven Law
Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft. Steven is also a contributing writer for Panorama: the Journal of Intelligent Travel and The Lake Powell Chronicle. He has won numerous awards for his writing. Steven is the founder and producer of The Grand Circle Storytelling Festival. He is a Master of Sabaku Yoku meditation and lives in northern Arizona with his wife and two daughters.
Gillian Ferris
Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu
