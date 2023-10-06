PoetrySnaps! Mike Collins: The Last Ride

In the latest installment of KNAU's series PoetrySnaps! we meet Page-based poet Mike Collins. He was born and raised in Arizona and works as a kayak guide on Lake Powell. Collins has the unique ability to store dozens of poems in his head, which he can recite at will whenever the situation is right.Often, that’s in the great outdoors with his kayaking clients. Collins’ friends describe him as a walking talking book of poetry. Today, he shares with us his poem, The Last Ride.

Mike Collins:

The Last Ride

Old wooden rowboat

Scarred with splintered planks

How long have you watched the water

From the grass above the bank

You seem content with the legend you tell

Lying weathered in the grass

Of how you once ran the rapids

Raging through Dead Man’s Pass

But wouldn’t you, like me

An old captain with knotted hands

Choose one more run down the river

Compared to a long, dry death upon the land

Ah, to cut again through the water

Trailing behind us our final wake

Our blood surging like the current

Where countless others have sank

We crest the towering rapids

Shouting our mighty Ho!

And crash the other side

For a taste of the bitter foam

We pluck from the brambled shoreline

A rare and succulent fruit

A bounty of forgotten memories

Plundered in our youth

We’d carry no misconceptions

For neither of us are fools

And our bones would find the cold, dark, rocky bottom

A proper tomb

About the poet:

About the host:

Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

PoetrySnaps! airs the first and third Friday of each month.