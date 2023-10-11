© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Prescribed burns planned near Chino Valley Thursday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Managers on the Prescott National Forest plan to conduct multiple prescribed burns later this week on the Chino Valley Ranger District.

Ignitions are planned to begin Thursday and continue through the following week.

In all, crews will treat more than 7,200 acres at three locations and plan to use both ground and aerial ignition methods as weather conditions allow.

Officials say smoke is expected to be light and visible throughout the area including Chino Valley, Paulden and Prescott and could linger in drainages and valleys at night.

Forest visitors are urged to obey traffic signs and use caution near prescribed burns and fire crews.

