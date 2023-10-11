Prescribed burns planned near Chino Valley Thursday

Managers on the Prescott National Forest plan to conduct multiple prescribed burns later this week on the Chino Valley Ranger District.

Ignitions are planned to begin Thursday and continue through the following week.

In all, crews will treat more than 7,200 acres at three locations and plan to use both ground and aerial ignition methods as weather conditions allow.

Officials say smoke is expected to be light and visible throughout the area including Chino Valley, Paulden and Prescott and could linger in drainages and valleys at night.

Forest visitors are urged to obey traffic signs and use caution near prescribed burns and fire crews.