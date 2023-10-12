© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Grand Canyon warns 'love locks' pose danger to threatened condors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST
D. Pawlak
/
NPS Photo
Grand Canyon National Park officials warn the trend of placing a padlock and throwing the key into the canyon poses a threat to the endangered condor.

Grand Canyon National Park officials have asked visitors to stop locking padlocks on fencing at the park as it poses a threat to the endangered condor.

The popular trend is known as “love locks” and people often throw the key into the Grand Canyon afterward.

But park officials say the curious condors often eat the keys and get sick. The condor loves shiny things and investigates these objects with their mouths.

However, the bird can’t digest metal and, as a result, can’t pass the object, which can lead to an obstruction and even death.

They also remind parkgoers that throwing a key or anything into the Grand Canyon is considered littering and the locks are a form of graffiti.

