North Rim prescribed burns slated to begin next week

Fire managers on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park plan to begin prescribed burns next week that are likely to last through the rest of the month.

Park officials say the work will begin Monday east of State Route 67 on the Walhalla Plateau and will include Roosevelt Point, Atoko Point and Naji Point.

In all, crews plan to treat about 1,700 acres and the work will be weather and fuel-moisture-dependent.

Smoke will be visible during ignitions and will impact Cape Royal Road and the North Rim developed area and the inner canyon from Bright Angel to Clear Creek.

Cape Royal Road will be closed from Monday to Wednesday and officials ask drivers to use caution around fire personnel afterward.