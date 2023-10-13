Ballots for Nov. 7 special election mailed to Coconino County voters

Registered Coconino County voters should receive their ballot for the Nov. 7 special election in the coming days.

Registered voters who live in the City of Flagstaff, Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District, Ash Fork Joint Unified School District, Grand Canyon Unified School District, Pinewood Sanitary District, Williams Hospital District and Highlands Fire District should get a ballot.

Anyone who doesn’t receive one by Oct. 20 should contact the Coconino County Recorder’s Voter Services Division.

This is a ballot-by-mail election, so there will be no in-person voting.

Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return completed ballots. They need to be mailed by Oct. 31 to arrive on time.

Ballots may also be dropped off at the County Recorder’s Office, 110 E Cherry Ave. in Flagstaff, or the Coconino County Voter Services Office at the Flagstaff Mall. They can also be dropped off at a ballot drop box.