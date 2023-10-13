Flagstaff residents killed in Tuesday night crash near Kayenta

Two Flagstaff residents were killed earlier this week in a car crash near Kayenta on the Navajo Nation.

Department of Public Safety officials say Greg Cox and Lindsey Watson were pronounced dead Tuesday night at the scene on Highway 160 after a semi-truck passed in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with their vehicle.

Their three children survived the crash. Two were flown to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and another child was taken to a local hospital and later released to family.

No other injuries were reported.

Cox was a physician’s assistant at Flagstaff Medical Center and Watson started the Flagstaff nonprofit Threaded Together and was a licensed acupuncturist.

DPS says the driver of the truck was not cited after the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.