Mayes among multi-state coalition urging SCOTUS to overturn mifepristone ruling

Attorney General Kris Mayes is part of a multi-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision restricting some medication abortions.

In August the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone and found that the Food and Drug Administration didn’t take safety concerns into account when making it more widely accessible.

The drug is the only one approved by the FDA for medication abortion and the agency says it’s completely safe when used as directed.

Mayes says the decision has dangerous consequences for reproductive health care especially in low-income and underserved communities.

She and the coalition are urging the Supreme Court to hear the case and reverse the circuit court’s decision.