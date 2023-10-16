Arizona's Mark Kelly among senators forced to shelter from rockets in Israel

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was among a congressional delegation forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv Sunday during a visit to Israel.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who was also on the trip, said they sheltered in place after rockets were fired by Hamas.

Kelly and Schumer then proceeded with a news conference alongside Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada.

The group of senators were in the country to gauge its needs as Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza intensifies.

Kelly told reporters he saw footage of the attacks during meetings with public officials and families, which he said were images and videos like “I’ve never seen in my life,” including during his time in the U.S. Navy.

Schumer deemed the attacks as "monstrous" and said the U.S. would supply the country with the resources to "defend itself.”

The White House signaled plans to seek approval of emergency aid for Israel Sunday, as well as Ukraine and the U.S. southern border.