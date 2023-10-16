© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona's Mark Kelly among senators forced to shelter from rockets in Israel

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks outside the Capitol in Washington on Aug. 2, 2022. The consequences of drought and efforts to funnel billions of dollars toward securing water supplies in the West are becoming larger issues in two of the most consequential races for the U.S. Senate. Two vulnerable incumbents whose states are hit hardest by the cuts — Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona — seized on the opportunity to seek funding through the federal legislation.
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP Photo
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks outside the Capitol in Washington on Aug. 2, 2022.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was among a congressional delegation forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv Sunday during a visit to Israel.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who was also on the trip, said they sheltered in place after rockets were fired by Hamas.

Kelly and Schumer then proceeded with a news conference alongside Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada.

The group of senators were in the country to gauge its needs as Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza intensifies.

Kelly told reporters he saw footage of the attacks during meetings with public officials and families, which he said were images and videos like “I’ve never seen in my life,” including during his time in the U.S. Navy.

Schumer deemed the attacks as "monstrous" and said the U.S. would supply the country with the resources to "defend itself.”

The White House signaled plans to seek approval of emergency aid for Israel Sunday, as well as Ukraine and the U.S. southern border.

KNAU STAFF
