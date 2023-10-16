© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez challenges Rep. Crane for U.S. House seat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 16, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST
Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a Presidential Forum at Arizona State University, on July 12, 2022, in Phoenix.

Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has announced he intends to challenge Congressman Eli Crane to represent Arizona’s second district.

Nez told the Arizona Daily Sun he’s disappointed with the divisiveness in politics, dysfunction in the capitol and the role the state’s representatives play in that dysfunction.

Crane was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House earlier this month. He was elected in 2022 and represents Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, which covers a large portion of northern and eastern Arizona.

Nez says he hopes to return politics to a place where members of both parties can work across the aisle to solve the problems faced by Arizonans.

He previously served as the president of the Navajo Nation from 2019 to 2023. Nez lost reelection to current president Buu Nygren last year.

If elected, Nez would be the first Native American to represent Arizona in Congress.

