Arizona's Secretary of State pledges to work for fair elections for Navajo, tribal nations

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes spoke to the Navajo Nation Council yesterday on the opening day of their fall session.

The Chief Election Officer pledged to work for fair elections for tribal nations. He told the council his office is addressing communication challenges, while also working with the counties to enforce chapter and precinct boundaries for accuracy.

“It’s an honor to be before this Council today,” he said. “It’s my duty to ensure that every American has their constitutional rights preserved and that voting is protected.”

He also wants to make other county officials better aware of the challenges that Native voters face.

Fontes noted a new workforce fellowship program where the office provides funding to recruit students from community colleges and universities to help provide staffing for elections. He says this will help elections run smoothly and avoid situations like what happened in Many Farms last year when a tribal polling location opened late.

The Navajo Nation Council meets four times per year, with additional special sessions as needed. The fall session runs through Friday.