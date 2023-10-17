© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit NAU Tuesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST
Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage for a panel discussion at the College of Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. Harris visited the state, home of Democrats’ first presidential primary of 2024, as part of her tour to college campuses across the country.
Meg Kinnard
/
AP Photo
Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage for a panel discussion at the College of Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. Harris visited the state, home of Democrats’ first presidential primary of 2024, as part of her tour to college campuses across the country.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Northern Arizona University's Flagstaff campus Tuesday as part of her “Fight For Our Freedoms College Tour.”

She wants to encourage young people to act on issues that disproportionately affect them, like reproductive rights and gun safety.

Harris is scheduled to land at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport around 11 a.m. before heading to the university for a moderated conversation with students. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is also expected to speak.

The event is ticketed and sold out.

Harris doesn’t have any other Arizona events scheduled and is expected to leave for Washington, D.C. this afternoon.

Several roads and parking lots will be closed around campus in anticipation of the event, specifically Knoles Drive from University Avenue to McCreary Drive and Riordan Road from South Riordan Ranch Street to Knoles Drive.

A full map of the closures can be viewed here.

KNAU STAFF
