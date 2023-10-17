Vice President Kamala Harris to visit NAU Tuesday

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Northern Arizona University's Flagstaff campus Tuesday as part of her “Fight For Our Freedoms College Tour.”

She wants to encourage young people to act on issues that disproportionately affect them, like reproductive rights and gun safety.

Harris is scheduled to land at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport around 11 a.m. before heading to the university for a moderated conversation with students. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is also expected to speak.

The event is ticketed and sold out.

Harris doesn’t have any other Arizona events scheduled and is expected to leave for Washington, D.C. this afternoon.

Several roads and parking lots will be closed around campus in anticipation of the event, specifically Knoles Drive from University Avenue to McCreary Drive and Riordan Road from South Riordan Ranch Street to Knoles Drive.

A full map of the closures can be viewed here.