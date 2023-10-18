Flagstaff fire crews complete ignitions on prescribed burn west of city

The Flagstaff Fire Department completed ignitions this afternoon on a prescribed burn near the Naval Observatory west of the city.

The burn targeted about 80 acres on the north side of the area and created a large smoke plume visible from Flagstaff Wednesday.

Smoke is expected to drift to the south and away from Interstate 40.

Officials don’t anticipate any road closures or closures of the nearby Flagstaff Urban Trail System trail.

Resources on scene included the City Wildland Fire Management Module, two Type 6 wildland engines, a U.S. Forest Service wildland engine, the Highlands Fire Department Bear Jaw Crew and the Arizona State Wildland Crew.

Meanwhile, Kaibab National Forest officials say they’ve treated more than 16,000 acres on the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts with prescribed fire this fall.

Crews conducted ignitions on about 6,700 acres Tuesday south of Williams where smoke is expected to linger for the next two days.

Managers say they’ve achieved their goals for the season and some projects could resume in the spring.

They also say fuels specialists could attempt to treat more acreage before the end of the year depending on weather conditions.

Officials say they’re reducing hazardous fuels while reintroducing fire to an ecosystem that relies on it for resilience.

It comes as other area national forests and fire agencies conduct prescribed burns throughout the region to reduce the chances of severe wildfire.