IRS announces free tax filing system for Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:45 AM MST
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington. The IRS plans to invite a select group of taxpayers across 13 states to try out the agency’s pilot electronic free file tax return system, beginning this January.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington. The IRS plans to invite a select group of taxpayers across 13 states to try out the agency’s pilot electronic free file tax return system, beginning this January.

The IRS will roll out a free online pilot program to file federal taxes in Arizona and 12 other states in January.

Arizona is one of four states working with the IRS to also integrate state income tax filings into the program.

The option will be available through both a website and mobile app that state tax officials say is easier, faster and more secure than paper.

The IRS estimates that hundreds of thousands of taxpayers nationwide will participate in the limited rollout of the program for the 2024 filing season.

More information will be available closer to the start of tax filing season next year.

