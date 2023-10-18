Three killed in plane crash near Williams

Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Arizona Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Williams Police Department says the single-engine Piper PA-28 went down in a field soon after taking off from H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport in Williams around noon.

Witnesses told police they heard the plane operating at what they described as low or no power before it turned back towards the airport in a northerly direction. The plane then came down in a nearby field.

Officials say all three people aboard the plane died in the crash. Their names and ages were not immediately

made available.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say their agency will investigate the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.