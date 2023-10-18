© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Three killed in plane crash near Williams

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 18, 2023 at 8:12 AM MST
Google Images

Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Arizona Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Williams Police Department says the single-engine Piper PA-28 went down in a field soon after taking off from H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport in Williams around noon.

Witnesses told police they heard the plane operating at what they described as low or no power before it turned back towards the airport in a northerly direction. The plane then came down in a nearby field.

Officials say all three people aboard the plane died in the crash. Their names and ages were not immediately
made available.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say their agency will investigate the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

