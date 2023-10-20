Flagstaff City Council clears a million dollars in fines for overdue library books

The Flagstaff City Council wrote off nearly 30 years of late fees at the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library this week.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the debts came from more than 15,000 account holders who never returned books, movies and other items that they borrowed from the library between 1987 and August 2017.

The amounts owed ranged from just a dollar to thousands for some accounts and the average patron owed about $74. However, that comes to a combined total of close to $1.1 million in overdue books.

City staff told the Sun most of the accounts are now expired and their owners no longer live in Flagstaff. They add that there’s no real financial impact to writing off all those debts.