© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Prescribed burn planned this weekend near Alpine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan to begin a more than 1,100-acre prescribed burn Sunday in far eastern Arizona.

According to officials, crews are currently assessing if fuels and weather conditions are appropriate for the work and they say the project will be canceled if moisture, temperature, wind and humidity aren’t within the burn plan’s prescription.

Temporary smoke affects are likely in the town Nurtioso. Fire managers say they also plan to continue a 2,100-acre treatment this weekend west of Springerville.

Elsewhere, on the Coconino National Forest crews will continue a more than 6,000-acre prescribed burn project north of Bellemont.

They aim to reduce fuels and create increased wildfire resilience. Smoke could impact Highway 180 near the Arizona Nordic Village and Kendrick Park, along with Interstate 40 and Bellemont at night.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2023Local NewsApache-Sitgreaves National ForestsWildfire NewsPrescribed burns
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF