Prescribed burn planned this weekend near Alpine

Managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan to begin a more than 1,100-acre prescribed burn Sunday in far eastern Arizona.

According to officials, crews are currently assessing if fuels and weather conditions are appropriate for the work and they say the project will be canceled if moisture, temperature, wind and humidity aren’t within the burn plan’s prescription.

Temporary smoke affects are likely in the town Nurtioso. Fire managers say they also plan to continue a 2,100-acre treatment this weekend west of Springerville.

Elsewhere, on the Coconino National Forest crews will continue a more than 6,000-acre prescribed burn project north of Bellemont.

They aim to reduce fuels and create increased wildfire resilience. Smoke could impact Highway 180 near the Arizona Nordic Village and Kendrick Park, along with Interstate 40 and Bellemont at night.