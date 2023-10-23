© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Construction of sediment basins to continue in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST
The Schultz Creek detention basins were built in the summer of 2022 to reduce the threat of post-wildfire flooding. The lowest basin is seen here on April 10, 2023. Official say the basins have reached 100% capacity because of runoff from snowmelt.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
The Schultz Creek detention basins were built in the summer of 2022 to reduce the threat of post-wildfire flooding. The lowest basin is seen here on April 10, 2023. Official say the basins have reached 100% capacity because of runoff from snowmelt.

Crews in Flagstaff are set to begin work on the second phase of constructing sediment basins to help capture debris from post-wildfire flooding.

The Coconino County Flood Control District built one basin last summer in the Linda Vista Drive area south of Mount Elden and will install the last two basins over the coming months.

Some Flagstaff neighborhoods downstream of Spruce Wash experienced catastrophic monsoon flooding following the 2019 Museum Fire.

Officials say the project is critical step to reduce the clogging of culverts, crossings and channels.

Construction crews will be at work during daytime hours and some area closures will be in effect.

The work is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

