Construction of sediment basins to continue in Flagstaff

Crews in Flagstaff are set to begin work on the second phase of constructing sediment basins to help capture debris from post-wildfire flooding.

The Coconino County Flood Control District built one basin last summer in the Linda Vista Drive area south of Mount Elden and will install the last two basins over the coming months.

Some Flagstaff neighborhoods downstream of Spruce Wash experienced catastrophic monsoon flooding following the 2019 Museum Fire.

Officials say the project is critical step to reduce the clogging of culverts, crossings and channels.

Construction crews will be at work during daytime hours and some area closures will be in effect.

The work is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.