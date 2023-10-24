Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Cottonwood man

The Cottonwood Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man with dementia.

Edward John Dominick was last seen Thursday in Cottonwood, but a traffic camera later picked up his car in Tempe near Scottsdale Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says he was driving a 2021 white Chevy Equinox with Arizona license plate CFY1079.

Dominick is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He has short-term memory loss and suffers from Dementia. Officials say there is a concern for his well-being given his medical conditions and history of getting lost.

A Silver Alert is activated when a person the age of 65 or older goes missing.

Anyone with information on Dominick’s whereabouts should contact the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-634-4246.