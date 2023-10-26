Coconino County Board of Supervisors to fill District 3 vacancy

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors needs to fill a vacancy for District 3.

The position will open at the end of this year with the retirement of current Supervisor Matt Ryan.

It includes Williams, parts of Flagstaff and Sedona along with Kachina Village and other unincorporated communities.

State law requires any applicants to be a full-time resident within the current district boundary and a member of the same political party as the incumbent. In this case, that’s the Democratic Party.

The application process will open at 8 a.m. Friday and last through 8 a.m. on Nov. 13. Applicants can apply via an online portal on the county's website.

The public will then have a chance to comment on the finalists before the board selects a replacement later this year to finish the rest of Ryan’s term.