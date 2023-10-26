© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Coconino County Board of Supervisors to fill District 3 vacancy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST
Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan has represented District 3 for 27 years. The district includes Williams, parts of Flagstaff and Sedona along with Kachina Village and other unincorporated communities.
Coconino County
Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan has represented District 3 for 27 years. The district includes Williams, parts of Flagstaff and Sedona along with Kachina Village and other unincorporated communities.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors needs to fill a vacancy for District 3.

The position will open at the end of this year with the retirement of current Supervisor Matt Ryan.

It includes Williams, parts of Flagstaff and Sedona along with Kachina Village and other unincorporated communities.

State law requires any applicants to be a full-time resident within the current district boundary and a member of the same political party as the incumbent. In this case, that’s the Democratic Party.

The application process will open at 8 a.m. Friday and last through 8 a.m. on Nov. 13. Applicants can apply via an online portal on the county's website.

The public will then have a chance to comment on the finalists before the board selects a replacement later this year to finish the rest of Ryan’s term.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsCoconino County Board of Supervisorsflagstaff news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF