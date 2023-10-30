I-40 lane restrictions planned east of Flagstaff through early December

Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff between Winona and Buffalo Range Road through early December.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 214 through 226 as crews complete pavement work. Daytime restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and, if needed, 6 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone and a 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The project is part of ADOT’s $90 million initiative to repair state highways damaged by the record amount of snow and rain this past winter. The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 8, 2023.