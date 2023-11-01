© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Prescott aggravated assault victim dies; Police consider additional charges

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2023 at 8:12 AM MST
Google Images

Police say a Prescott man died more than a week after he was allegedly assaulted by another man.

Prescott police say they found 57-year-old Scott Seemuth injured and unconscious at an area of Butte Creek on Oct. 8.

Seemuth was initially treated by the Prescott Fire Department, transported to a local hospital and was then flown to a hospital in Phoenix. Officials say Seemuth was still being treated for his injuries from the assault when he died on Oct. 17.

Witnesses told police that Seemuth was assaulted by 42-year-old Jesus Guevara. Guevara was later arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say they’re waiting on the results from Seemuth’s autopsy to determine if Guevera will face additional charges in connection with the death.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsPrescott newsprescott police departmentaggravated assault
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF