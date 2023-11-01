Prescott aggravated assault victim dies; Police consider additional charges

Police say a Prescott man died more than a week after he was allegedly assaulted by another man.

Prescott police say they found 57-year-old Scott Seemuth injured and unconscious at an area of Butte Creek on Oct. 8.

Seemuth was initially treated by the Prescott Fire Department, transported to a local hospital and was then flown to a hospital in Phoenix. Officials say Seemuth was still being treated for his injuries from the assault when he died on Oct. 17.

Witnesses told police that Seemuth was assaulted by 42-year-old Jesus Guevara. Guevara was later arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say they’re waiting on the results from Seemuth’s autopsy to determine if Guevera will face additional charges in connection with the death.