Sedona considers 'safe' parking for workers living in their cars

Sedona is considering letting workers live in their cars in a “safe” parking lot in an attempt to combat their ongoing housing crisis.

Under the proposal, an area at Cultural Park would be designated as a place where people who live out of their vehicles can park and stay safely overnight.

The city’s housing coordinator told AZFamily the lot will have security and offer amenities like showers and restrooms.

Sedona has struggled with a shortage of affordable housing for residents for years, especially for local workers.

The housing department is currently asking for feedback on the proposal. They will then take the matter to the Sedona City Council if they determine the housing alternative is needed.