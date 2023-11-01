© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Sedona considers 'safe' parking for workers living in their cars

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST
The Sedona City Council in November approved the $20 million purchase of a 40-acre plot of land in west Sedona known as the Cultural Park that includes a long-dormant amphitheater.
Courtesy
/
City of Sedona
The Cultural Park in Sedona.

Sedona is considering letting workers live in their cars in a “safe” parking lot in an attempt to combat their ongoing housing crisis.

Under the proposal, an area at Cultural Park would be designated as a place where people who live out of their vehicles can park and stay safely overnight.

The city’s housing coordinator told AZFamily the lot will have security and offer amenities like showers and restrooms.

Sedona has struggled with a shortage of affordable housing for residents for years, especially for local workers.

The housing department is currently asking for feedback on the proposal. They will then take the matter to the Sedona City Council if they determine the housing alternative is needed.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsaffordable housingSedona
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF