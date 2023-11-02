© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Prescribed burns create smoke impacts in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is wrapping up a pair of prescribed burn projects southeast of Flagstaff today.

Crews started with a 250-acre prescribed fire yesterday near Old Walnut Canyon Road, about 8 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

The conducted ignitions on the second burn today which was set to cover 450 acres in an adjacent area.

The goal of both projects is to reduce hazardous vegetation around infrastructure and private land.

A large smoke plume was visible today from Flagstaff and smoke has impacted the city throughout the afternoon.

Winds may push smoke from the projects to the northeast, potentially impacting Interstate 40 and nearby communities. Overnight smoke may settle within the Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Prescribed burnsArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementLocal NewsFlagstaffWildfire NewsFire Season 2023
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF