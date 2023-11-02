Prescribed burns create smoke impacts in Flagstaff

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is wrapping up a pair of prescribed burn projects southeast of Flagstaff today.

Crews started with a 250-acre prescribed fire yesterday near Old Walnut Canyon Road, about 8 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

The conducted ignitions on the second burn today which was set to cover 450 acres in an adjacent area.

The goal of both projects is to reduce hazardous vegetation around infrastructure and private land.

A large smoke plume was visible today from Flagstaff and smoke has impacted the city throughout the afternoon.

Winds may push smoke from the projects to the northeast, potentially impacting Interstate 40 and nearby communities. Overnight smoke may settle within the Walnut Canyon National Monument.