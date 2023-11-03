© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Man indicted on conspiracy charge in alleged scheme involving Arizona Medicaid-funded facility

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 3, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
A billboard is seen in Scottsdale, Ariz., Saturday, June 10, 2023, near the health care facility of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, which has been affected by a gigantic Medicaid fraud scheme involving sober living homes that promised help to Native Americans seeking to kick alcohol and other additions.

A man accused of obtaining money in exchange for bringing people to an Arizona Medicaid-funded health facility has been indicted in Phoenix, the state's top prosecutor said Thursday.

A state grand jury indicted 41-year-old Corey Beckhum on charges of conspiracy and unlawful consideration for the referral of patients, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement.

Beckhum allegedly kept prospective patients in four unlicensed sober living homes across metro Phoenix, according to the indictment. It said he solicited a behavioral health facility for “per-person, per-day payment" between Sept. 29 and Oct. 16.

Investigators with Mayes' office raided the homes and reported finding 16 people in all living in unsanitary conditions. Beckhum was arrested earlier this month.

Authorities say those people have since been able to move into licensed facilities.

Richard Jones, a Maricopa County public defender, has been assigned to represent Beckhum. He did not immediately respond to a message Thursday seeking comment.

The indictment comes six months after Gov. Katie Hobbs and other top state officials promised a crackdown on massive Medicaid billing fraud, particularly on illegitimate group homes.

Many homes scammed the state Medicaid program by submitting fraudulent charges through the American Indian Health Program. The Medicaid health plan allows providers to bill directly for reimbursement of services rendered to Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

The Hobbs administration said many of those homes target tribal community members and have defrauded the state out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

An investigation led to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System suspending payments to more than 100 providers.
Associated Press
