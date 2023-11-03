New conservation, infrastructure investments announced for Colorado River and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

The Biden-Harris administration today announced a major new investment in water conservation for the Colorado River system. The nearly $64 million funding is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda for water conservation, efficiency, and protection of critical resources on the Colorado.

Seven new conservation agreements were announced today to help finance voluntary conservation to protect the Colorado River reservoir storage volumes amid ongoing drought and other climate changes. The agreements are part of the 3 million acre-feet of system conservation commitments made by the Lower Basin states, 2.3 million acre-feet of which will be compensated through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. The collaboration involves federal, state, Tribal and local communities.

Meanwhile, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has received millions of dollars in supplemental disaster-related funds to address low water infrastructure projects. The Office of Management and Budget earlier this fall approved the budget from Congress for climate-related disaster projects.

A statement from the superintendent of the National Park Service says priority projects include relocating the Hite boat takeout for Cataract Canyon river trips, creating a mid-lake fuel station, and sustainable deep-water access at the Antelope Point Public Ramp. Another project will orchestrate a lake-wide salvage of abandoned and hazardous vessels. And a new dock system will be created for Ranbow Bridge National Monument.

Supplemental funds will total about $166 million dollars.