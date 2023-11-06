© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Apache Maid wildfire grows to more than 200 acres near Clints Well

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST
The Maid Fire started on Apache Maid Mountain about 17 miles northwest of Clints Well on Nov. 4, 2023.
Coconino National Forest
The Maid Fire started on Apache Maid Mountain about 17 miles northwest of Clints Well on Nov. 4, 2023.

Crews will continue to work to contain a 200-acre wildfire northwest of Clints Well Monday.

The Maid Fire was first reported Saturday on Apache Mountain in the Coconino National Forest. It's burning about 17 miles northwest of Clints Well.

Forest officials say crews worked over the weekend to protect the Apache Maid lookout tower and used surrounding forest roads to help control the blaze. They spent Sunday conducting burnout operations on nearby forest roads to get better control of the fire’s movement and to prevent it from moving across the landscape.

Crews will do the same today.

Resources on scene include three crews, four engines, one dozer, one helicopter and members of the Jerome Fire Department.

The Maid Fire is visible from Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake Road and smoke is expected to move in a northeast direction today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsFire Season 2023Coconino National Forestclints well
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF