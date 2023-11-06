Apache Maid wildfire grows to more than 200 acres near Clints Well

Crews will continue to work to contain a 200-acre wildfire northwest of Clints Well Monday.

The Maid Fire was first reported Saturday on Apache Mountain in the Coconino National Forest. It's burning about 17 miles northwest of Clints Well.

Forest officials say crews worked over the weekend to protect the Apache Maid lookout tower and used surrounding forest roads to help control the blaze. They spent Sunday conducting burnout operations on nearby forest roads to get better control of the fire’s movement and to prevent it from moving across the landscape.

Crews will do the same today.

Resources on scene include three crews, four engines, one dozer, one helicopter and members of the Jerome Fire Department.

The Maid Fire is visible from Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake Road and smoke is expected to move in a northeast direction today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.