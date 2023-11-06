Arizona Attorney General files injunction to stop proposed Chino Valley mine

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a preliminary injunction to stop the development of a proposed aggregate mine in the Cedar Heights neighborhood near Chino Valley.

Mayes attended a listening session last month where she heard from hundreds of residents how the mine would negatively impact the community.

She described the proposed mine as a “nuisance” in a statement and said it is a threat to health and safety as it would bring dust, noise and traffic.

The injunction also asks for the costs of litigation and any further relief the court deems necessary.

It’s not clear how soon the court will act on the proposed injunction to halt the mine.

A representative of the mining company – Rock Supply LLC and Fortune Rock LLC – declined to comment on the injunction to The Daily Courier.