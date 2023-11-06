Fire managers modify prescribed burn schedule on Coconino to clear smoke from airshed

Fire managers with the Coconino National Forest have modified prescribed burn projects this week in order to clear the airshed and keep smoke away from large powerlines.

Ignitions have been postponed on the Upper Beaver Creek Project on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District and on the Bar-M project south of Mormon Lake. They were slated to begin today and continue through Thursday but have now been pushed to a later time when conditions are more appropriate. A modified and smaller area of the Sawmill Project southeast of Stoneman Lake is planned for Wednesday.

Forecasted strong winds from the southwest are expected to help clear the airshed and improve air quality related to numerous and ongoing prescribed burns in the region.

Additional details about all projects and smoke impacts can be found on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website.