Biden polls behind Trump ahead of 2024 election

President Joe Biden continues to poll behind former President Donald Trump in Arizona.

New polling data from The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump leads Biden by 5%.

He also lags behind the former president in five of six key battleground states that could be pivotal to the outcomes of next year’s election, like Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The poll notes voters are concerned about Biden’s age, how he’s handled the economy and his waning support among Black and Hispanic voters.

The Biden administration has hit Arizona hard recently between an August visit to name a Grand Canyon national monument, the dedication of a new library to the late Sen. John McCain in September and Vice President Kamala Harris’ stop in Flagstaff last month.

Trump continues to be the presumed GOP nominee despite facing four criminal indictments.