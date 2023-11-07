© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Biden polls behind Trump ahead of 2024 election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST
In this combination of file photos, President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and former President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
Patrick Semansky/AP
AP
President Joe Biden continues to poll behind former President Donald Trump in Arizona.

New polling data from The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump leads Biden by 5%.

He also lags behind the former president in five of six key battleground states that could be pivotal to the outcomes of next year’s election, like Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The poll notes voters are concerned about Biden’s age, how he’s handled the economy and his waning support among Black and Hispanic voters.

The Biden administration has hit Arizona hard recently between an August visit to name a Grand Canyon national monument, the dedication of a new library to the late Sen. John McCain in September and Vice President Kamala Harris’ stop in Flagstaff last month.

Trump continues to be the presumed GOP nominee despite facing four criminal indictments.
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona news2024 presidential electionArizona electionsJoe BidenDonald TrumpPolls
KNAU STAFF
