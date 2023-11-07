Suppression efforts continue as 543-acre Maid Fire grows

Suppression efforts will continue today on a 543-acre wildfire northwest of Clints Well.

The human-caused Maid Fire was first reported Saturday on Apache Mountain within the Coconino National Forest.

Firefighters used a drone yesterday to conduct burnout operations in steep and difficult terrain on the west side of the mountain, while hand ignitions were conducted on the southern side with a forest road used as a control feature.

Crews will focus on the west and southwest sides of Apache Maid Mountain Tuesday where they will connect burnout operations from forest roads to the fire itself in an attempt to increase control.

Weather and wind will ultimately determine whether burnout operations can continue.

The Maid Fire is visible from Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake Road. Smoke is expected to be heavy and move in a northeast direction.