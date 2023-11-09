© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hearing set for preliminary injunction against mine planned in Chino Valley neighborhood

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST
Then-Democratic candidate Kris Mayes speaks with the media after a televised debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh for Arizona attorney general, Wed, Sept. 28, 2022.

A hearing has been set for later this month in Attorney General Kris Mayes’ attempt to halt a mining project that’s proposed for the middle of a Chino Valley neighborhood.

Mayes filed a preliminary injunction last week that would stop the Phoenix-based Rock Supply from moving forward on the aggregate mine adjacent to homes in the Cedar Heights neighborhood.

In a statement the attorney general called the projects a “public nuisance” and wants the court to recognize the project’s “severe implications” to residents.

It follows a listening session held by Mayes last month in which she heard from concerned residents who worry about the mine’s possible impacts to health and safety, air quality, noise, traffic and significant financial impacts.

The hearing for the preliminary injunction is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tue, Nov. 28, 2023 in Maricopa County Superior Court.
KNAU and Arizona News Chino ValleyminingLocal NewsKris Mayes
KNAU STAFF
