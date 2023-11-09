© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Human burial site uncovered by Grand Canyon waterline replacement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM MST
A human burial site in Grand Canyon National Park was recently uncovered during construction work on the cross-canyon water pipeline. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The replacement of the Transcanyon Waterline is now on hold as Grand Canyon National Park addresses the “inadvertent discovery,” according to Joelle Baird, the park’s public affairs officer.

Baird says, “The Park is currently in the process right now of taking initial steps to secure and protect the site and undergo tribal consultations with associated Tribes of Grand Canyon.” That’s in accordance with the guidelines of the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Baird asks the public for patience with that process and says there is limited information to share at this time.

The Transcanyon Waterline carries water from Roaring Springs on the North Rim up to Havasupai Gardens and the South Rim. Major replacement work on the aging infrastructure began last month.
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
