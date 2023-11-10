© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Nation president signs proclamation against federal decriminalization of peyote

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed a proclamation for the Navajo Nation’s opposition to any state or federal effort to decriminalize peyote on Nov. 3, 2023.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed a proclamation declaring the tribe’s opposition to any state or federal effort to decriminalize peyote.

Peyote is a sacred plant to many tribes and has been used for centuries as part of religious, cultural and medicinal ceremonies.

It is also a federal Schedule I controlled substance. The American Indian Religious Freedom Act protects the rights of Native Americans to use the plant through ceremonial and traditional rites without federal repercussions.

Tribal leaders fear the availability of the already-limited peyote would become even harder to find for traditional use if it’s decriminalized.

They also express concern that non-Native users may disrespect its significance if not educated in traditional practices.

Several other tribes have opposed state proposals that seek to decriminalize the plant.
