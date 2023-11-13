© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Arizona projected to add nearly half a million jobs by 2032

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 13, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store on May 1, 2023.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store on May 1, 2023.

The state Office of Economic Opportunity projects that Arizona will add nearly half a million jobs over the next 10 years.

A new report issued by the department claims Arizona’s projected annual employment rate of 1.4% will outpace the national average of .3% through 2032.

The fields of education and health services are predicted to see the most growth during that period, as well as trade, transportation and utilities.

They also found that Maricopa and Graham counties will see the biggest increase, closely followed by Yavapai County at 1.3%. Apache County is the only one expected to record a loss.

The projection was made under the assumption that no major economic or political disruptions will occur in the time frame and that Arizona’s population growth will remain one of the highest in the nation.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona Office of Economic OpportunityJobsYavapai County
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF