Arizona projected to add nearly half a million jobs by 2032

The state Office of Economic Opportunity projects that Arizona will add nearly half a million jobs over the next 10 years.

A new report issued by the department claims Arizona’s projected annual employment rate of 1.4% will outpace the national average of .3% through 2032.

The fields of education and health services are predicted to see the most growth during that period, as well as trade, transportation and utilities.

They also found that Maricopa and Graham counties will see the biggest increase, closely followed by Yavapai County at 1.3%. Apache County is the only one expected to record a loss.

The projection was made under the assumption that no major economic or political disruptions will occur in the time frame and that Arizona’s population growth will remain one of the highest in the nation.