Arizona ranks near bottom for lung cancer screening and treatment

The American Lung Association says Arizona is near the bottom of U.S. states for lung cancer treatment and screening.

The group’s 2023 annual State of Lung Cancer report ranks the state 46th in the nation for lack of treatment and 41st for surgical intervention.

In addition, it found only 1.3% of people at high risk were screened for the disease in Arizona.

The Lung Association says the number is far too low and that screening is key to reducing cancer cases and increasing survival and early diagnosis rates.

According to the report, lung cancer survival rates are improving across the board, including in communities of color, helping close the health disparity gap.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.