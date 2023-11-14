© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Prescribed burns scheduled for Observatory Mesa Wednesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 14, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

The Flagstaff Fire Department’s Wildland Fire crew is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday west of the city.

Officials say the project will cover about 168 acres on Observatory Mesa.

Smoke is expected to drift in a north-to-northeast direction over the Coconino Estates neighborhood and north of the hospital throughout the day. It will likely settle in around Thorpe Park overnight.

The Observatory Mesa FUTS trail will be closed between Road 515 and Road 515A. Recreators should avoid the area during the duration of the project.

Prescribed burns can help to restore forest health and improve the safety for surrounding communities. Frequent, low-intensity fire removes accumulated smaller fuels and recycles nutrients in the soils to promote healthy vegetation and wildlife habitat.
Coconino National ForestPrescribed burnsforest managementflagstaff newsFlagstaff Fire Department
KNAU STAFF
