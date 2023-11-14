Prescribed burns scheduled for Observatory Mesa Wednesday

The Flagstaff Fire Department’s Wildland Fire crew is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday west of the city.

Officials say the project will cover about 168 acres on Observatory Mesa.

Smoke is expected to drift in a north-to-northeast direction over the Coconino Estates neighborhood and north of the hospital throughout the day. It will likely settle in around Thorpe Park overnight.

The Observatory Mesa FUTS trail will be closed between Road 515 and Road 515A. Recreators should avoid the area during the duration of the project.

Prescribed burns can help to restore forest health and improve the safety for surrounding communities. Frequent, low-intensity fire removes accumulated smaller fuels and recycles nutrients in the soils to promote healthy vegetation and wildlife habitat.