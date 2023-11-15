© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Federal grant awarded for watershed restoration on Coconino National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST
A stream on the Coconino National Forest
Arizona Department of Water Resources
A stream on the Coconino National Forest

An almost million-and-a-half-dollar federal grant has been awarded for watershed improvement and invasive species management on the Coconino National Forest.

Officials say the grant from the America the Beautiful Challenge Program, in addition to $350,000 in matching funds, will go to the American Conservation Experience group and employ two six-person crews.

They’ll remove and treat invasive species on a thousand acres and restore 15 miles of riparian and instream areas by removing failed culverts, stabilizing channels and making other improvements.

Forest managers will begin coordinating with ACE this winter and determine a project timeline.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino National ForestLocal Newsforest management
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF