Federal grant awarded for watershed restoration on Coconino National Forest

An almost million-and-a-half-dollar federal grant has been awarded for watershed improvement and invasive species management on the Coconino National Forest.

Officials say the grant from the America the Beautiful Challenge Program, in addition to $350,000 in matching funds, will go to the American Conservation Experience group and employ two six-person crews.

They’ll remove and treat invasive species on a thousand acres and restore 15 miles of riparian and instream areas by removing failed culverts, stabilizing channels and making other improvements.

Forest managers will begin coordinating with ACE this winter and determine a project timeline.