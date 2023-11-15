© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Prescribed burns to start Wednesday in developed area of Grand Canyon's North Rim

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST
Wildland firefighters during the Atoko Point Prescribed Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in October 2023.
Fire managers on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park plan to begin prescribed burns Wednesday that will continue over the next two weeks.

Officials didn’t provide exact locations for the burns but confirmed they would be within the developed area of the park.

They added it’s the perfect time to conduct such a burn as visitation is low with the entrance to the North Rim and most concessions closed for the season.

Crews plan to treat about 69 acres as weather and fuel-moisture conditions allow.

Expect temporary smoke impacts throughout the North Rim and some short reroutes along the Transept Trail. Smoke may be visible along Highway 67 as well as from various locations on both the North and South rims. Smoke is expected within the canyon about one to three days after each ignition.
