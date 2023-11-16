© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
DPS: Impairment likely in fatal Highway 89 crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle
DPS
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says impairment was likely a factor in Tuesday’s collision north of Flagstaff that left one person dead and two others injured.

A sedan was headed north on Highway 89 near mile marker 439 when it was rear-ended by another car.

Officials say the vehicle then crossed the median and southbound lanes before it rolled over multiple times before it came to a stop. The sedan also left the road and rolled several times.

Both drivers were taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

A passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS has not released their name as the agency says they haven’t notified the family as of Wednesday.
