Feds propose new management rules for climbing on public lands

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST
This photo shows a new crack on the western side of Royal Arches formation in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 6, 2023.
National Park Service via AP
This photo shows a new crack on the western side of Royal Arches formation in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 6, 2023.

The federal government has proposed new guidelines to manage rock climbing, snow and ice climbing, mountaineering, canyoneering and caving on public lands.

The draft plan by the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service would provide a consistent process for installing new or replacing existing fixed anchors.

Officials say the goal is to manage climbing techniques to help protect cultural and natural resources while affirming that climbing is an appropriate use of public lands, including wilderness areas.

Rock climbing often involves using equipment that’s left in place permanently and some fixed anchors are needed for safety.

Currently there is no national guidance that outlines acceptable climbing practices on public lands.

More information on the plan is available online through the Forest Service.
